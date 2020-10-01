Thruway Adds EV Charging Station to Mid-Hudson Stretch of Highway

This week the New York State Thruway announced the installation of a new electric vehicle charging station in the Hudson Valley.

Imagine driving your electric car on the highway only to realize that you're battery is running low. Unlike gas stations, charging stations aren't as easy to come by. Planning ahead to make sure you have enough juice to get to one before you're stuck on the side of the road can be a little stressful.

Well, relief is on the way for electric car owners thanks to the New York State Thruway system. As a part of National Drive Electric Week, New York State announced plans to install nine electric vehicle charging hubs along the Thruway The Level 2 EV charging stations can power up a vehicle in just 20 to 30 minutes.

Four commuter lots in New York had their chargers unveiled on Wednesday. They are located at Exit 21, Exit 43, Exit 48A and Exit 18 in New Paltz. The charging stations are now open and operational. Travelers heading through the Hudson Valley can now pull into the commuter lot in New Paltz and plug their cars into the fast-charging system.

According to the New York State Thruway, these four chargers are just the beginning. Installation is planned over the next two months at five more commuter lots in Amsterdam, Herkimer, Canastota, Liverpool and Depew. In addition, several older chargers have been replaced with newer stations that will be more reliable and compatible with more vehicles.

New York State has also pledged to install fast-charging stations at every service area on the New York State Thruway by the end of 2024.