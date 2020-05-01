This Week’s Rock News: Rockers Making Music During Lockdown

What? It's the weekend already? Yes it is, and that means it's time to give you a recap of the rock news that we discussed this week on The Boris and Robyn Show. In case you missed it because you don't have to get up that early anymore.

Coronavirus continues to dominate the rock and roll headlines, but it's not all bad. A lot of our favorite rockers are being productive during this downtime. Several band say that they are working on new music while in quarantine. They may be physically apart, but they are in touch. Find out who you can expect new music from by listening to this week's rock news below.

While some people are working on new music, others are still postponing their concert tours. You can find out who just postponed his already rescheduled dates by clicking on the rock news link below.

There are also changes in this year's Record Store Day because of coronavirus. We've got the details on that in rock news, as well as how you can sport a pretty cool rock and roll face mask. All that and more on this week's rock news.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

