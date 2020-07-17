This Week’s Rock News: New Metallica Album Next Month

The weekend is here. And for The Boris and Robyn Show, vacation is here for the next two weeks. But don’t worry, Meat Sandwich will be here to hold down the fort. And what’s new this week in the rock and roll world?

We have great news for Metallica fans. If you’ve been itching for some new Metallica music, you’ll be happy to know you won’t have to wait too long. We’ve got more details in this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below.

Also this week, AC/DC is celebrating a special anniversary. If you love AC/DC, you will definitely want to give this week’s rock news a listen to find out more. And we also tell you about Ozzy Osbourne’s new TV show and Aerosmith’s COVID-19 announcement. It’s all in this week’s rock news below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

