This Week’s Rock News: Metallica Mondays and More

Another Friday. Yes, it is Friday if you’re not keeping track. And every Friday I bring you a recap of the week’s rock news. Once again, COVID-19 dominates the world of rock and roll news.

We started out the week on a sad note, as we had to report the death of Alan Merrill, the singer and co-writer of the original version of I Love Rock N Roll. Merrill passed away at the age of 69 due to coronavirus complications. And singer John Prine remains hospitalized with COVID-19. Our prayers and best wishes going out to John and his family.

You might remember that earlier this year Ozzy Osbourne said he would be traveling to Switzerland for treatment for Parkinson’s Disease that would hopefully allow him to continue to his lifestyle as he knows it. That trip had to be postponed.

There are also some good stories to report this week. Metallica is streaming free live concerts from their archives every Monday on their official facebook page and on their youtube channel. It’s called Metallica Mondays. Elton John’s Living Room Concert raised 8 million bucks. And James Taylor and his wife have donated a million dollars to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to help battle the spread of COVID-19.

