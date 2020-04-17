This Week’s Rock News: Jersey Stars Band Together to Fight Virus

You may not even realize it if you’re in stay at home mode, but it’s the weekend once again. And every weekend, I give you a recap of the week’s rock news just in case you missed it this week on The Boris and Robyn Show.

Some of New Jersey’s biggest stars have united to help fight COVID-19. Who will perform and when? We have all of the details on this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below. And that’s not the only New Jersey news this week. Bon Jovi is making changes to his forthcoming album, including the release date. We’ve got the info on this week’s rock news.

And there are some albums coming out that you may be interested in. Todd Rundgren and Utopia have a box set on the way in a couple of weeks, and a new posthumous album from Eddie Money is now available. You can get all the details by listening to this week’s rock news below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

