This Week’s Rock News: Charlie Daniels Dead at 83

The weekend is here. Yay! The Mid Hudson Valley is in phase four of reopening, which means this weekend you can do more than you’ve been able to do for months. But do it safely, please. And how is the rock and roll world doing?

We started off the week with some sad news. Charlie Daniels suffered a deadly stroke. We’ve got more details in this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below.

Also this week, The Rolling Stones announced a cool new re-issue of one of their albums that will include previously unheard tracks and a whole lot more. Stones fans will definitely want to give this week’s rock news a listen to find out more. And we also have great news for Bob Dylan fans. And if you love the New York rock scene from the 1970s, we’ve got a great story for you. It’s all in this week’s rock news below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.

