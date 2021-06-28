$3.8M Danbury Home For Sale Makes It Feel Like Vacation All Year Long

Looking for a new place with lots of room, a beautiful lake view, your own private dock, and even an elevator? Then this home may be just what your looking for.

It's a stunning home now on the market in Danbury. The home is located at 84 Forty Acre Mountain Rd and is fully loaded with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a total of 5,657 square feet and it sits on a .38 acre lot. Its also still got that new house smell, it was built just four years ago.

The home is situated close to all conveniences, shopping & commuter routes like I-84, 684, and Super 7, plus you can take advantage of the lower Danbury taxes.

So take a tour of this gorgeous home, and while you're browsing, picture yourself sitting on the couch, or out on the sun deck, or in one of these many rooms. Hey it's a steal at just $3.85 Million.

