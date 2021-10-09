PBS’s This Old House Looking to Restore Homes in Hudson Valley

I make no secret that I am obsessed with home improvement shows, so when I saw that the OG of shows, the one that put the words "sweat-equity" into the nations vernacular was looking for homes (and people) to be on their show, I had a small freak out moment! This is awesome!

The show that has been on public television for more than 40 years is "This Old House." It has made household names of Bob Villa (the first host), Norm Abram, the Master Carpenter, Tom Silva (this guy can make anything), Rich Trethewey, the Master Plumber who has been with the program since the beginning, and then the extremely personable Kevin O'Connor, who somehow is able to ask every question that I might have about a project to the 'professionals' before I can think of asking it to the TV. These are just a few of the on-screen team, who make every show worth watching.

Wait, Fangirling too much? Sorry, here's the info on how you can potentially get your house on the show for the next project.

According to their casting call on Instagram, they are asking for people to submit proposals as to why your house should be selected.

A couple of things you should know:

Yes, you will need to pay for everything.

You pretty much need to be just about to start your project, they are looking for homes that have the plans in place, architect designs, etc.

Is your project essentially, shovel ready? Then they want you to submit.

It can be any style house, located in the United States. Why shouldn't New York be the location of another "This Old House" feature? The crew (based out of Boston) will be able to head home on the weekends, its a win for them too.

Going to apply? Do it! Then let us know. I know I will be rooting you on, and even willing to come help and clean up the job site for a few days just to see how the "behind the scenes" things work out. Best of luck.

