Some people say that they could never live in an old house. I challenge them to say that after seeing these three centuries old homes with their modern day renovations. All three are offer for sale and anyone of them would make an amazing up-to-date home.

The 1826 stone farmhouse for sale on Ashokan Road in Kingston offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom on 83 secluded and wooded acres just outside one of the Hudson Valley's fastest growing town with a rich history.

The 1860's brick manor on Crestwood Road in Red Hook offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It sits on 5 acres and has classic grandeur and modern day appeal. The renovation done to this home preserved it's original stately stature.

The oldest of the three dates back to the 1700's. This historic Hudson Valley stone house is on Old Kings Highway in Stone Ridge. It has125 protect acres that will guaranty that the land stays open. The vista view compliment the original house and the modern touches make it home.

I encourage you to look at what they have done to keep these house preserved and relevant. If I was given a choice of which one I could live in I am not sure I could decide. The all have interesting out building. They are all in wonderful Hudson Valley locations. They all have beatuiful porches and fireplaces. And don't even get me started on the kitchens. Oh how I want any one of those kitchens.

So play your own game of pick the old house and see if you could pick just one.