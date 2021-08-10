You may not be able to drink in Ocean City since it's a dry town, of course what you do in the privacy of your own home is up to you and there's a liquor store just outside of town, but the things you can do on the boardwalk are intoxicating in their own right.

Whenever my family and I stay at our beach house in Sea Isle City, where there are plenty of things to do both day and night, we always make it a point to visit Ocean City. They have one of the best boardwalks in New Jersey with some of the greatest food. For instance

Manco and Manco Pizza- A must buy with every shore visit whether it's white or red or whatever you like on it, for me Manco and Manco pizza is the best on the boardwalk. Sometimes we crave it so much that we actually stop by 9th ave just to get take out on our way to Sea Isle.

Shrivers Taffy and Fudge-Since 1898 Shrivers has been on the Ocean City boardwalk making fresh saltwater taffy. It's about time you stopped in and tried some!

Castaway Cove- they've got over 32 rides including Golf and Go-Karts, My wife and would spend hours there with our children. Now that they're starting high school, they still love it!

The "Tilt A Whirl" It may not be the one that Bruce Springsteen sang about in "Sandy" but it will still knock you for a loop. If you're looking for a ride that can easily induce vomiting, this is it! At least it's it for me, although I've been with people who have no problem at all riding it. I am not among them.

The Flanders Hotel- Built-in 1923 the flanders was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 by a unanimous vote. I've performed comedy fundraisers there for many years and I can honestly say it's definitely worth the stay.

The Ocean City Music Pier- Some of the best shows take place here. For instance, Monday, Aug 9th it was Yes founder and singer Jon Anderson performing with the Paul Green Rock Academy.

