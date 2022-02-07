5 Fascinating Things to Do & Love in Cornwall, New York

One of Orange County's best towns has a lot to offer everyone.

I know that you are probably not thinking about what towns in the Hudson Valley you want to spend time walking around in at this time of year, but before you know it, winter will be over and we will all start heading outside once again. And once you do, Cornwall might be a town you could explore.

During the warmer months, I know that many of us like to go to different towns to just walk around. I spend many weekends walking up and down the streets of Beacon, Millbrook, and Cold Spring but for some reason, I've never thought about walking around the town of Cornwall in Orange County...that is until NOW!

After gathering a ton of suggestions from people all across the Hudson Valley, we've come up with what we think are the best things to do and a few things we love about Cornwall, New York

Once Named the Best Place to Raise Kids

Back in 2013, the folks over at Bloomberg News called Cornwall, New York the best place to raise kids in the entire state. They looked at more than 3,200 places nationwide with populations from 5,000 to 50,000 and looked at things like public school performance, safety, housing costs, commute time, poverty, and more and named Cornwall New York's best. From what I hear, almost 10 years later Cornwall is still a great place for a family.

Storm King State Park/Storm King Mountain

The park is one of the Hudson Valley's best parks that offers hikers the chance to hop on some amazing trails that offer some of the best views anywhere. The park's main trail attraction is Storm King Mountain trail with many hikers saying it's a must-do. According to All Trails, the park also offers trails like North Point and Pitching Point Loop, Butter Hill via Orange and Yellow Trail, and many more. The park is located on the banks of the Hudson River in southeast Cornwall.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

Did NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Once See A UFO in Cornwall?

According to a story we told you about last year, Rodgers shared a story back in 2005 and said while he was staying at a former teammate's house, they both saw a UFO. That teammate was Steve Levy and after a little research, the Levy's had a house which was located in Cornwall. Some say the story is referencing the Cornwall house, not a house in New Jersey as previously reported.

Fiddlestick's

We received numerous text messages from people telling us that breakfast at Fiddlestick's is something that everyone in the Hudson Valley needs to try at least one time in their lives. Doc from New Windsor texted us, "Fiddlesticks Cafe in Cornwall for Breakfast will change your life!!" They are located at 319 Main St, Cornwall, NY.

These 3 Famous Faces Once Lived in Cornwall

The Hudson Valley has become a hot spot for many celebrities and Cornwall was once home to these 3...

Armand Assante Getty Images loading...

Armand Assante

Actor Armand Assante who you might remember played mafia boss John Gotti back in the 90s on HBO. Assante was reportedly raised in Cornwall.

Theo Wargo Theo Wargo loading...

Bonnie Blair

Retired Olympic speed skater Bonnie Blair is not only one of the top skaters ever but she is one of the most decorated athletes in Olympic history winning five gold medals and one bronze medal in her Olympic career according to Wikipedia. Blair was born in Cornwall on March 18, 1964.

Getty Images for Concordia Ameri Getty Images for Concordia Ameri loading...

David Petraeus

Four-star general David Petraeus served 37 years in the Army and also served as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from September 6, 2011, until November 9, 2012. Petraeus graduated from Cornwall Central High School in 1970 according to Wikipedia.

Is there something we missed? Text us anything you would like us to share about Cornwall through the Wolf country app.

