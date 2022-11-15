There is no place like Upstate New York in the winter. It is the most beautiful and even magical once the snow falls. There was a survey that landed two Upstate New York towns on the list as the prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.

Country Living Magazine Listed the Prettiest American Towns to Visit

We may be a bit biased living in Upstate New York, but a well-respected magazine listed two Upstate New York towns in the top forty list of prettiest towns to visit in the wintertime.

Country Living Magazine picked these quaint towns for their historic architecture, snowfall, dramatic landscapes, and more. They also boast ski mountains nearby, holiday festivities, and cozy cabin escapes.

These Two Upstate New York Towns are the Prettiest in the US

Skaneateles located in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York state comes in at number thirteen on the list. It finishes so high because of its vibrant downtown. They offer plenty of shopping, dining, and many wineries nearby to sample. You can also take advantage of Skaneateles Lake for ice fishing. Greek Peak Mountain Resort is also in the region about an hour away.

Coming in at number 23 on the list of towns with the prettiest winter escapes is a no-brainer. It's Lake Placid. Not only is there a ton of fun winter activities because it was once an Olympic Village, but Mirror Lake makes the surrounding area picturesque. You can do everything from bobsledding, skiing, tobogganing, snowshoeing, or just relaxing by the lake.

