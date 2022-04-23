The Who Kick Off North American Tour – Pictures, Set List

The Who launched their The Who Hits Back! North American tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida last night.

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were once again joined by a full-scale orchestra for two of the 24-song set's three distinct sections. The middle section found the two surviving band members performing as part of an electric quintet, then alone for an acoustic performance of “Won’t Get Fooled Again."

The full set list and a series of pictures can be seen below.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait two years for the privilege,” Daltrey said when the 29-date tour was announced. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everybody back together – the band, the crew and the fans.”

The first leg of The Who Hits Back! tour ends in Bethel, NY, on May 28, before the band return to perform in Toronto on Oct. 2. The final twin shows take place in Las Vegas on Nov. 4 and 5.

The Who at Hard Rock Live Photography By Ralph Notaro Ralph Notaro loading...

The Who at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 4/22/22 - Set List

With Orchestra

1. "Overture"

2. "1921"

3. "Amazing Journey"

4. "Sparks"

5. "Pinball Wizard"

6. "We’re Not Gonna Take It"

7. "Who Are You"

8. "Eminence Front"

9. "Imagine a Man"

10. "Hero Ground Zero"

11. "Join Together"

Without Orchestra

12. "Substitute"

13. "The Seeker"

14. "I Can See For Miles"

15. "The Kids Are Alright"

16. "Won’t Get Fooled Again" (acoustic)

17. "Behind Blue Eyes"

With Orchestra

18. "Ball and Chain"

19. "The Real Me"

20. "I’m One"

21. "5:15"

22. "The Rock"

23. "Love, Reign O’er Me"

24. "Baba O’Riley"