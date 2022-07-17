The Sopranos Star Who is From the Hudson Valley

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. Who would have thought that one of the main cast members lived here in the Hudson Valley?

"The Magnificent Seven" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Bonpensiero was played by the great Vincent Pastore who is a New York native but apparently may now have ties to the Hudson Valley. There are several pictures of Vincent Pastore seen in New Rochelle, New York. He grew up there according to his page on Wikipedia

Here you can see Vincent Pastore was spotted at a popular music venue in Pawling, New York. Maybe you will see the popular star the next time you're out.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baron Raymonde (@saxbaron)

How many more stars grew up in the Hudson Valley area? Did you know that one of the stars from Stranger Things is from Armonk?

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!