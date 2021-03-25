The Secrets of Dutchess County’s ‘Nuclear Lake’ Are Hiding in Plain Sight

Pawling, NY is a quiet town in Dutchess County, NY. It's just 72 miles from NYC and it's woods made the perfect hiding spot for secret experiments starting in the 1950's. Nuclear Lake has an historic and explosive past.

Nuclear Lake in Pawling, NY Has an Explosive History Nuclear Lake is not just a clever name, it's a literal one. Tucked away in the woods of Pawling, NY, once sat a secret research facility. On the shores of the 55 acre body of water, were labs conducting experiments, using uranium and plutonium. The Lake can be accessed by anyone walking the Appalachian Trail in Dutchess County, but should it?

