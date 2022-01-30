I came across a luxurious, low key but exciting getaway just out of the Hudson Valley. On site, there are many options to explore. From staying in unique themed style rooms/suites to exploring the waterfall and trails and lastly, taking in the beauty of the nature that surrounds both properties.

The Roxbury Motel and The Roxbury at Stratton Falls provide an experience like no other. I almost felt like I was in a different world when staying in one of their rooms/suites.

Before arriving, be sure to choose what kind of room suits you. From Tower Cottages at Stratton Falls to the Mansion Rooms at Stratton Falls and lastly, the rooms at The Roxbury Motel.

This setting seems to fit everyone's needs. Whether it's a solo trip to unwind, a girls getaway to celebrate or an intimate night away, each room is catered to a specific theme. There's also a chance to explore and learn about the history of the grounds.

I had the opportunity to stay in The Wizard's Emeralds room which was Wizard of Oz themed. I was completely blown away at the attention to details in the room. From the stunning yellow brick road, to the ruby slippers, the green bed and walls, it was breathtaking. It was relaxing to lay in bed and stare at the beauty within this room and of Emerald City which was created for Wizard of Oz lovers.

From looking at other pictures on their website, I would also like to stay in Samantha's Cloud, Tony's Dancefloor, Genie's Bottle and The Faerie Forest.

The Roxbury Motel

2258 CO Rd 41, Roxbury NY 12474

Take a look at the pictures below of my experience on site.

