3 Reasons a Cemetery in NYS Could Refuse to Bury You When You Die

Yowza. Could there be a reason that a cemetery would refuse to bury you after you pass? Believe it or not, there are 3 reasons that can say, nope, not happening.

So what happens then? Yikes!

What are the reasons that a cemetery can refuse to bury you after you pass in New York State?

Photo by adrianna geo on Unsplash Photo by adrianna geo on Unsplash loading...

Wow, I bet you never thought that there would be an issue at this point, right? Well, turns out there is. What could be the biggest reason?

Turns out, all three reasons that you will 'be kicked out' have something to do with one thing.

Photo by Janne Simoes on Unsplash Photo by Janne Simoes on Unsplash loading...

So, could anyone be surprised that it all comes down to the one thing that makes the world round? Want to guess? It's green and can be folded to be doubled. Yes, you know what it is now, right?

Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash loading...

When it gets down to it, all three reasons pretty much come down to money, and not giving it to the cemetery.

Let's break it down:

Angel guardian sleeping on the grave izzzy71 New Bedford/Fall River loading...

According to the following reasons, from the team at a local cemetery:

1) nonpayment of the total purchase price of the grave or lot;

2) nonpayment of the burial (interment) charges;

3) non-payment of an authorized lot tax.

Does there really appear to be death and taxes as the two things that are guaranteed in life?

Read On, Maybe These Are The Churches You Will Want to Visit There are over 100 churches currently for sale in Upstate New York. Some are small and in rural settings, and some are big cathedral-like structures in big cities. Some have been renovated into private homes (see photos in the gallery). So, if you are looking for something a little different in the real estate market, here is a list of 14 churches for sale right now in Upstate, ranging in price from $25,000 to $750,000. Have a look!

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana