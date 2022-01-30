Ice Volcano Erupts in Upstate New York

The bitter cold has landed in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. But just because it's a little chilly outside doesn't mean you can't explore the beauty that is New York.

Ice is the the theme across upstate New York, you can't really escape it with these temperatures. Parts of the Hudson Valley got down to -6 degrees this week! A quick drive out of the Hudson Valley to Letchworth State Park in Castile, New York will bring you to what should defined as the 8th world wonder.

New York Parks and Historic Sites shared the gorgeous volcano on their Facebook page earlier this week. When you think your run of the mill volcano, you're probably thinking hot fire lava. Obviously, that isn't the case here.

New York Parks explains:

Ice Volcano! Each winter this tower of ice becomes a favorite sight for visitors to Letchworth State Park. So far it is about 10’ tall, but with frigid temps it’s growing each day. In previous years it has reached heights of 50’ feet! The 'volcano' is formed by the icy accumulation from a pond-fed fountain built in 1860, next to William Pryor Letchworth's home which is now the Glen Iris Inn.

Instagram user @LovestoHikeNY (Jackie) shared with us the above photo that she posted back on January 23rd. The Ice Volcano is opened to the public. However if you are going to visit make sure you go to the 6787 Denton Corners Road, Castile, NY address.

They also ask that if you are to visit the Ice Volcano to enjoy the view from a distance and not to step on the ice.

Have you ever seen an Ice Volcano before?

11 Stunning Photos of the Hudson Valley in the Winter Check out the beauty of the Hudson Valley

Your First Look at Lake George's 2022 Ice Castles Opening day is inching closer and closer at Lake George's Ice Castle attraction for 2022. Check out these breathtaking ice castles in the making.

Winter Travel Tips in New York

7 Healthy Things You Need During A New York Winter Winter is here and of course, we all know what it does to our bodies.