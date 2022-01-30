Hudson Valley Parents! Have A Gamer at Home? Do They Want to Play for Cash?

A huge event has been scheduled and Hudson Valley gamers will have a chance to compete to win all kinds of amazing prizes including CASH!

As a parent of two under 16 children, I've gotten to understand the term "gamer" as both of my kids have mentioned to me at one time or another that they would like to become gamers.

What is a "Gamer"?

The dictionary defines a gamer as, "a person who plays video games or participates in role-playing games." Now my 10-year-old son already thinks he's a gamer and if you have kids that play video games, you too have probably heard the term. How would you like them to show off their gaming skills to win some cash? An exciting event has been scheduled not too far away from the Hudson Valley that's going to give gamers far and wide a chance to win big!

HV Gamer Con

According to News 10, the event which was done virtually in 2020 and canceled because of COVID in 2021 is coming back to the Albany Capital Center located at 55 Eagle St, Albany, on March 19th and 20th, and from what we are hearing it will feature public tournaments that everyone can sign up to play in. Each tournament will have cash and prizes awarded to winners. There will also be panel discussions that will have a ton of information on how to join a collegiate team, play professional esports, as well as game design and development.

The official announcement on HV Gamer Con is expected on Wednesday, February 2nd and at that time organizers will announce some "celebrity gamers" that will be attending, plus guests will have a chance to do "meet and greets" with them as well.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Where Can Hudson Valley Gamers Play/Practice?

The recently opened Contender eSports located at 1557 route 9 in Wappingers Falls, is a perfect place for gamers to play with others and to brush up on their gamer play before heading to Albany in March. I've been to a few birthday parties over the last few months at Contender eSports and the place is super cool, my son LOVED playing there. When I was there I noticed that they have a filled-up calendar of all kinds of events and tournaments that guests can play in weekly. Get more details here.

How to Put the Game Wordle on Your Phone as an App 7 Easy steps to get the Wordle game on your phone.

Your First Look at Lake George's 2022 Ice Castles Opening day is inching closer and closer at Lake George's Ice Castle attraction for 2022. Check out these breathtaking ice castles in the making.