You’ll Need These 3 Things to Sell Copper Scrap in New York State

Have you heard about people going to jail for selling copper? How does one go about selling it? What do you need to have to be able to take it to the scrap yard?

Well, there are a few things that you need to do, the first would probably need to be that you need to obtain the copper scrap legally.

What do you need to be able to sell that copper scrap, and do it legally?

You will need to bring a state issued form of identification with you. If you have a state issued ID card or a drivers license, you are good-to-go, but it needs to be valid, it cannot be expired. Expect the scrap yard to make a copy of it and keep it on file with a record of the sale.

Why does the scrap yard write down my license plate when I go to the scrap yard?

This is something that New York State requires the scrap yards to do. In addition to the license plate, they will also write a brief description of the make and model of your car. Don't worry, or stress, it is just the procedure.

How long does the scrap yard hang on to all of my personal information about the sale?

This might surprise you, but that is also something that is set by New York State. The scrap yard will need to keep all of this information on file for two years from the date that you sold them the copper.

