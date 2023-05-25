Hudson Valley Casino Gets Its Own Beer; How to Try a Sample

We'll wager that beer hunters will be going out of their way to sample a very special brew that's made specifically for a Hudson Valley casino.

Forget the Hollywood Walk of Fame, being published in Who's Who or getting your number retired. You know you've truly made it if there's a beer that's being brewed in your name. The latest institution to earn the honor of its own namesake brew is the Resorts World Casino.

After opening up its huge hotel and casino in 2018, Resorts World Catskill announced that the legendary Sullivan County golf course, known as The Monster, will be reopening in 2023. Originally designed in 1963 by Joe Finger, The Monster has been rated by Golf Digest as one of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses. The new course is being created to give players the same feel as the old one, utilizing many of the same design elements of the original.

Aside from the new golf course, Resort World has also expanded its footprint into the Mid-Hudson region by launching a casino at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300. After a huge ribbon-cutting ceremony in December, locals have been able to enjoy slots and electronic table games without having to travel outside of Orange County.

To celebrate the opening of The Monster and the Newburgh casino, Newburgh Brewing has added a new beer to its line of MegaBoss IPAs. MonsterPitBoss is an easy-drinking 5% ABV IPA that can be enjoyed while playing a round of golf or hitting the slots with friends.

The label depicts the iconic Newburgh Brewing robot holding a deck of cards on one side of the can and swinging a golf club on the other. The artwork was designed by Kateri Ruebenstahl, who is a digital art teacher at the Washingtonville Central School District.

Those interested in trying out MonsterPitBoss can grab a free sample at special launch parties that will be held at both Resorts World locations in Catskill and Newburgh. On Thursday, May 25 you can get free samples of the new beer at Dos Gatos Cantina at Resorts World Catskill from 5pm to 8pm. There will also be a special launch party with samples at Resorts World Hudson Valley in Newburgh on Thursday, June 1.

