The Hudson Valley’s First Winter Storm Of the Season On Its Way?

Many in the Hudson Valley have enjoyed the mild winter so far. But forecasters are saying the first significant snowfall of the season could be on its way soon. And some areas of the Hudson Valley and Catskills might see up to a foot.of snow. But other storms were predicted earlier this winter, only to see the storm miss us or fizzle out all together. So could thiis storm be for real?

NBC says a winter storm could move through the area by Monday night, bringing accumulating snow to the Hudson Valley. It's going to depend if it stays cold enough. Highs Monday will reach the 40s, with temps falling into the 20s by night. The Weather Channel is currently predicting 5 to 8 inches of snow possible. with NBC saying parts of Ulster and Sullivan Counties seeing up to a foot.

TWC is saying the storm should move out by Tuesday morning, with any additional snow changing to rain by afternoon, as highs will reach the upper 30s.

Hudson Valley Spring Forecast

Meteorologists from AccuWeather are already looking ahead to the next couple of months as they've put together their forecast for the weeks ahead. AccuWeather says we could see more periods of above average temperatures in between a few Arctic blasts here and there. Aside from that, nothing spectacular so far.

Climate experts say the warmer temps are a combination of the Polar Vortex staying closer to the high latitudes, and a persistent La Niña. This La Niña event has now stretched into its third straight year, which has brought warmer weather to the east coast.