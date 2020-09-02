The Hudson Valley Welcomes 9 New Businesses This Summer

As businesses have closed throughout the Hudson Valley largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to celebrate the new ones that have opened.

Supporting local businesses is more important now than ever. So many businesses have sadly closed in the Hudson Valley this year. Our community has said goodbye to 25 eateries alone this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely destroyed local businesses and it's really sad. But not all is bad.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, nine new businesses have opened their doors in the Hudson Valley. It's incredible and I wish these businesses so much success. The best way to guarantee their success is to support local. Take a look at all of the new businesses in the Hudson Valley below: