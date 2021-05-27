The Hudson Valley Should Prepare for an Invasion of ‘Citidiots’ This Weekend

It's about to be Memorial Day Weekend...

So you know what that means? People from New York City are about to invade the Hudson Valley. Oh, I mean citidiots. You know, the people from Manhattan that drive up in their BMWs but don't know what a turn signal is. The people from Brooklyn that seem to think they control Beacon too. Or maybe it's the family from Westchester that spend 90% of their time in New York City but feel they have a claim to Dutchess County because Westchester is technically the Hudson Valley.

No matter who it is, you know exactly what a citidiot is. As someone who lives in the Hudson Valley, and I mean Poughkeepsie, not Scarsdale, it drives me nuts when people from NYC take over the region. It's always on a holiday weekend. Beacon, Kingston, Hudson, and New Paltz are some of the major hot spots for New York City-folk to invade. You can spot their kid's designer clothes from a mile away.

The biggest thing that frustrates me with people from New York City coming to the Hudson Valley is the amount of trash they leave. I don't get it? You shouldn't litter in the City and you definitely shouldn't litter in the Hudson Valley.

So this Memorial Day Weekend, as you see the 10th SUV without a turn signal, remember they'll only be here for a few more days. Then they'll return home, leaving chaos and trash behind them, as they prepare to come up for Fourth of July weekend.