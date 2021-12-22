The Cost of Renting in Poughkeepsie Compared to Albany is Insane

There's only about a 2 hour drive between them but one city is significantly more expensive to live in. Can you guess which one it is?

Living in New York isn't easy. The biggest burden seems to be on our wallets. This might not come as a shock to anyone but New York is one of the most expensive state's to live in. Even though it seem like we're number one New York snagged second on the list according to data collected by CNBC. They gave New York an 'F' on a cost of living score. One thing that brought our score down so low was the average price for a house.

What about renting? That's not inexpensive either. Do people in the Lower Hudson Valley have higher rent payments? According to World Population Review, the national average in 2020 before the pandemic was $1,098 per month for a 1 bedroom apartment.

Do you think it is cheaper to rent an apartment in Albany or Poughkeepsie? We compared the two cities.

Here are some average prices for a 1 bedroom apartment according to information gathered from Zillow.

Albany

According to Zillow, the average cost per month for an apartment in the city of Albany with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom ranges between $750-$850. The nicer apartments were about $900-$1,000. Most didn't seem to go over $1,000 per month.

Poughkeepsie

According to Zillow, the average cost per month for an apartment in the city of Poughkeepsie with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom ranges between $1,000-$1,500. The nicer apartments were upwards of $1,400-$1,500 per month.

Did the numbers surprise you? What do you pay per month in the Hudson Valley?

