The Cornwall Farmers Market Opens Today

Here it is, almost Memorial Day Weekend, and we are still living in a coronavirus world of masks and sanitizers. But slowly things are opening and getting back to normal. Maybe it's a new normal, but we're adjusting. One thing we can look forward to this time of the year, even in a pandemic, is our local farmers markets.

Today, the Cornwall Farmers Market on the lawn of Town Hall opens for the 2020 season. The Farmers Market provides fresh produce, meats, cheeses, breads, baked goods, natural items and honey to the community. And during a normal season there, there would be activities for the kids and neighbors would mingle and socialize. This is not a normal season, so it will be get in, get your goods, and leave when you're done. It's the new rules of our new life. But hopefully, temporary. In any case, you get to go home with fresh and local products.

The Cornwall Farmers Market is held on the front lawn of the Town hall and will be held each Wednesday from 11AM - 5PM and runs through Oct. 28. For a full list of the new rules, visit the website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: