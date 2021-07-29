The Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival Was Inspired By This Celebrity

The National Chicken Wing Festival was founded right here in Buffalo by our local Western New York Wing King, Drew Cerza. When did the Chicken Wing Festival get started? What inspired the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival to start in Buffalo? It was actually one certain celebrity that inspired it all!

Actually, it was Osmosis Jones the movie that inspired Drew Cerza, the Wing King to start up the Buffalo National Chicken Wing Festival. Bill Murray inspired the chicken wing festival from his performance in the movie. We caught up with Drew on National Chicken Wing Day on Clay and Company:

Bill Murray was a big junk food eater and his goal was to take the ultimate road trip with his brother (played by Chris Elliott) to Buffalo, NY for the Buffalo Wing Festival.... ironically we didn't have one... so, I thought that we should.

Want to know what is even more ironic? The Wing King is actually in Charleston, South Caroline when he was invited down by the city, who is trying to break a world record for the world's largest chicken wing eating competition (and who better than to bring in the guy that started the National Chicken Wing Festival). The event will be hosted at the Charleston RiverDogs game, a baseball team in Charleston....which is owned by....guess who. BILL MURRAY.

Drew is trying to get in touch with him because the National Chicken Wing Festival inducted Bill Murray in the Chicken Wing Hall of Flame.

Also, the National Chicken Wing Festival has found a new home. Since it started, the festival has been located at Sahlen Field. Now, it will move to Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. There will be sessions this year and each ticket is 20 bucks and includes parking. You can buy the tickets here.