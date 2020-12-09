The Best Gift EVER for Animal Lovers

Remember back in the days of yore when it was common for Christmas carolers to show up at your door on Christmas Eve? No? I don’t really either, but I know it used to happen. And this year you can treat somebody you love to the best carolers they’ve ever seen. Furry, four legged carolers. Talk about a one of a kind gift.

Send someone on your holiday list an Ulster County SPCA Caroling Canine this holiday season. A caroling pack of adoptable shelter dogs and volunteers will be making visits to homes and businesses in Kingston and the surrounding area on Christmas Eve, Thursday Dec 24. Caroling includes a light-hearted seasonal song sung by UCSPCA volunteers, kisses and pets from adoptable shelter dogs, and a small present for the recipient of your warm holiday wishes.

Caroling is available at places of business and personal residences, and will be performed at a socially-acceptable distance with masks. Caroling recipients are welcome to pet and take photos with the shelter dogs. Can you imagine how cool this would be for the animal lover on your holiday gift list?

After sales close, the UCSPCA will email all purchasers with the expected time of caroling, which will be between 9AM and 3PM on Thursday, Dec. 24. When you are scheduled will depend on your distance from Kingston. They will carol in Kingston, Hurley, Saugerties, Woodstock, Rosendale, New Paltz, and Rhinebeck.

For all of the information about Caroling Canines and other events at the Ulster County SPCA or to make a donation, visit the UCSPCA website.