The Average Cost of Car Maintenance Per Year in New York

If you drive a car daily then it is pretty easy to rack up the miles. How much does it cost you in maintenance every year?

How long is your commute? Do you live in work in the Hudson Valley or do you live in the Hudson Valley and work in New York City or even New Jersey. People who live and work in the Hudson Valley can have quick commute or a long one. It's common for residents in the area to have a commute that can be 30-45 minutes.

According to Car and Driver the average car in America see about 13,500 miles annually. That doesn't seem like a lot to me. That's roughly over 1,000 miles a month. I don't have a long commute but I drive about 40 miles each day to and from work. By the time you tack on trips to the grocery store, the gym or any other place I am probably hitting almost 250 miles in one week. It turns out I'm just over the national average. It turns out that I'm way above the average in New York State.

It seems unbelievable but Zebra reports that the average amount of mileage added to cars in New York every year is just over 10,000 miles.

AAA did a study that concluded that it will cost you about $.90 per mile.

With that many miles being added to your vehicle it takes some yearly maintenance to keep your car or truck running smoothly. The Balance of Money reports that anyone who drives over 10,000 miles per year will spend between $900 and $1,000 in one year on car maintenance. That cost doubles if you drive just over 20,000 miles.