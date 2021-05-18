The #1 Jersey shore town that New Yorkers are fleeing to

Frank Sinatra once sang "if I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere" and last year those who made it in the "Big Apple" are moving "anywhere" in Toms River.

According to propertyshark.com, "Toms River saw largest the increase in sales activity in 2020 with 492 additional sales compared to 2019, up 24%." The website also says that Ocean County was the top home-buying destination in New Jersey.

Also in the top ten of New York city relocation destinations were Brick at #4 and Jackson at #7. It's one thing when the "bennies" come down for the summer, it's another thing when they move in permanently.

This has to be a culture shock for these towns. I remember when my family moved from Union City to Marlboro in the seventies only to find half of Brooklyn was already there. One great thing about the invasion is the quality of restaurants that will spring up to feed everybody. As if the Jersey shore restaurants weren't great enough.

So why would anyone want to leave the Shangri-la of New York and come to New Jersey? I don't know, perhaps the way the city is being run now. Perhaps the fact that many can work from home and don't have to deal with that horrendous commute, or maybe they like the peace and serenity of being close to the beach.

In Jackson, you could say the New Yorkers have replaced the great adventure of commuting and dealing with New York City with being close to another Great Adventure which they can visit on their own terms.

Whatever the reason, the New Yorkers will now be here for all seasons. Looking forward to the food!

