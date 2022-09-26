Teen Killed In Crash That Closed Parts of Route 9 in Hudson Valley

A 14-year-old is dead. Police are trying to figure out why a teen was walking in the middle of the road in the middle of the night.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on State Route 9 near County Route 8 in Columbia County, New York

Fatal Crash With Pedestrian Columbia County

Google Google loading...

The initial investigation by State Police found that at approximately 4:50 a.m., a northbound 2007 Ford F550 struck a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking in the road on Route 9 in in Clermont.

Parts of Route 9 in Columbia County were closed until 11:30 a.m. on Friday as police continued to investigate.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Teen Killed Walking On Route 9 In Town Of Clermont, New York

Google Google loading...

The 14-year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding Northern Dutchess Paramedics. New York State Police have not released the teen's name. It's unclear why the 14-year-old was walking on the roadway just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

New York State Police did not release any information about the driver of the Ford F550. No charges have been filed, as of this writing. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

"This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crash or the events that led up to the crash is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case #11062503," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State