Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years

New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains.

On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified.

Dutchess County, New York Murder Victim Identified After 42 Years

Google Google loading...

New York State Police have investigated the discovery of a victim left headless and handless in a travel trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the Hudson View Apartment Complex in Fishkill, New York since 1980.

Police made the gruesome discovery on March 20, 1980.

"Technological and forensic limitations of the time prevented positive identification of the victim," New York State Police stated in a press release. "For the past 42 years, Investigators have followed hundreds of leads trying to identify the victim and the circumstances surrounding her death."

Fishkill, New York Murder Victims Discovered Thanks To New Technology

Thanks to recent advances in genetic technology, an identifiable DNA sample was obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Investigative Genealogy Team, in partnership with Othram, a private lab that specializes in cutting-edge forensic DNA analysis, according to New York State Police.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Using the DNA profile, the New York State Police Troop K Major Crimes Unit positively identified the victim as Anna L. Papalardo-Blake of New York City. Papalardo-Blake was reported missing to the New York City Police Department in Manhattan in March 1980.

Papalardo-Blake was last seen on March 18, 1980, at approximately 6:00 p.m. leaving her place of work, Vidal Sassoon, at 160 5th Avenue, New York, New York, where she was employed as a receptionist, police say. She was 44 years old when she was killed.

Police Searching For New York City Woman's Killer In Hudson Valley

NYSP NYSP loading...

It's still unclear who murdered Papalardo-Blake back in 1980.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"The State Police ask anyone who believes they have information related to this case to contact investigators at 845-677-7300. Please reference case #3020974 The State Police thank the FBI, The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, and NamUs for their ongoing assistance with this case," New York State Police stated.

Funding for the DNA test and investigation was provided by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, police say.

Are These the 5 Rudest Hudson Valley Towns? Five towns that have been nominated as the rudest!

Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley's Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

25 'Safest' Hometowns in New York State