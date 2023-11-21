Did one of the biggest pop stars in the world make their way to the Hudson Valley over the weekend? Let's dig a little deeper, are you ready for it?

Paula's Runway Cafe is an adorable and delicious cafe located right in the heart of the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers Falls. Seriously, if you go get the chicken salad wrap it's life-changing.

I digress.

While at Paula's you can see all the airplanes coming and going including those daydream-worthy private jets. Well, over the weekend Paula's shared a photo of a private jet that could be tied to none other than...Taylor Swift.

Paula's Runway Cafe, Facebook Paula's Runway Cafe, Facebook loading...

Did Taylor Swift Fly into Hudson Valley Regional Airport?

Paula's Runway Cafe posted the above photo with the caption:

Rumors and whispering that this plane has aught to do with Taylor Swift. Can neither confirm or deny, as all I know is what is being said. Oh well. Stay tuned

We're invested. And by "we're" I mean me and every Hudson Valley Swiftie are invested.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere Getty Images loading...

One gander at social media can confirm Taylor Swift was in Brazil this weekend on the South American leg of The Eras Tour. Just to be sure, I did a little digging to find out what kind of private jet Swift travels around in. The pop star's private jet usage has been a topic of concern with environmentalists for years now.

According to Business Insider Taylor owns 2 private planes: Dassault Falcon 7X, registered N621MM under Island Jet Inc, and a Dassault Falcon 900, registered N898TS under SATA LLC.

The plane below is, allegedly, one of Taylor's jets landing in Minneapolis this summer during her North American Era's Tour run:

The plane shared by Paula's Runway Cafe doesn't look like this model, but at the end of the day, Taylor Swift can probably afford a whole fleet of private planes. Maybe this one is a new addition to her fleet?

We may never know, but we did reach out to Paula's Runway Cafe for a comment. We'll update if we get any good Taylor Tea.

Taylor Swift Ties to The Hudson Valley

It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for Taylor Swift to be in the Hudson Valley.

After the release of her album Folklore, Taylor met with writers and producers from the album in Hudson, NY at Long Pond Record and filmed a documentary for Disney +.

I'm also a firm believer that Taylor Swift's trip to Fishkill Farms with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2009 was the inspiration for All Too Well off of her Red album. Swift further confirmed this theory after an All Too Well short film was released to go with her re-release of the song and the 10-minute version.

Hudson Valley Swifties found ties to the area in the credits of the short film.

Brazil this weekend, Hudson Valley next weekend? Time will tell. . .

PICTURES: See Inside Taylor Swift's Stunning Manhattan Apartment Taylor Swift's spectacular luxury apartment in Manhattan is currently for rent, and pictures show a property that is a lavish mix of historic and very modern. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Pictures: Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs Game (Oct. 22) Taylor Swift was very distracted at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (Oct. 22) in Kansas City. Honestly we can't blame her.

Swift and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce are dating and she's attended several of his games. Brittany Mahomes and her two kids joined her in the press box this week. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes