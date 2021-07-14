Cool Off This Summer at Beacon’s River Pool

Looking for somewhere to cool off this summer? Want to be more familiar with swimming in the Hudson River? If you answered yes to either of these questions, it's time to head out to Beacon.

As someone who has lived in the Hudson Valley for over 20 years, I can count on one hand how many times I've actually gone for a swim in the Hudson River.

If you're like me you're probably a worry wort and worry way too much about how you'd handle swimming in that infamous Hudson River current.

But I digress.

If you'd like to explore swimming options on the Hudson River that are on the safer side, let us introduce you to the River Pool in Beacon. I know for a fact I'm late to the party on this one.

The Beacon River Pool was installed back in the summer of 2007. According to their website the River Pool, which is a "contemporary version of 19th and 20th century floating boathouses," in intended to "promote the use, awareness, and stewardship of the Hudson River while providing a safe area for swimming and wading.”

Former Hudson Valley resident, folk singer and social activist, Pete Seeger was the founding member of the River Pool at Beacon organization.

Almost 15 years later and the River Pool at Beacon has had about 15,000 visitors.

On Facebook this week, the River Pool at Beacon announced that they were finally opened for the 2021 summer season. There is a limit to 10 people in the floating pool at one time in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy. The pool will be open from 12 PM to 6 PM Tuesday through Saturday.

For more details on the River Pool at Beacon and for scheduled swimming times, follow them on Facebook or online at RiverPool.org.