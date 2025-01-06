Suspects Arrested In Separate New Year’s Day Homicides In Westchester County

The 2025 year got off to a troubling and scary start for residence and members of law enforcement in Westchester County, as police were called to not one but two violent scenes in the city of Yonkers. One call was for a reported stabbing, while the other was for a reported shooting, both incidents resulting in the victims succumbing to their injuries.

Since the incidents occurred, law enforcement has been busy investigating each case and subsequently have arrested the suspected offenders for both homicides.

Violence on New Year's Day in Yonkers

Of the incidents, the stabbing happened first which occurred during an altercation between two individuals outside a location at 2 Hudson Street, near Getty Square. According to reports from Yahoo News, when members of the Yonkers Police Department arrived on the scene, they found the victim 38-year old Stephan Carson suffering from multiple stab wounds to the "face, neck and body".

The responding officers on the scene provided emergency medical aid to Carson and transported him to a local hospital. However it was short time after reaching the hospital that Carson was pronounced deceased.

The shooting incident happened hours later during the afternoon when Yonkers Police were called to a location near Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue shortly after 3:15pm. The victim, who was not identified, was also taken to a local hospital but was also pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Suspects Arrested Quickly by Yonkers Police

Following both incidents, Yonkers Police immidiately began their investigations which quickly lead to the arrests of suspects in both events. According to reports, it was later during the morning hours that Yonkers Detectives and members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force were in White Plains and successfully arrested 43-year old Jamal Glover, a Yonkers resident, for the stabbing death of Stephan Carson.

Glover was charged with second degree murder and later was arraigned in Yonkers City Court. He was ordered to be held without bail at the Westchester County Jail and is due back in court Jan. 24.

Yonkers Police were also successful in apprehending their shooting suspect, but the suspects identity was not revealed. That is because the suspect is a 14-year old. Officers at the scene of the shooting canvassed the area and found a handgun before taking the 14-year old into custody. The handgun found by police had also been reported as stolen.

Following the arrest, the teenage suspect was arraigned in the youth part Westchester County Court before Judge Helen Blackwood and now faces multiple charges including...

second-degree murder

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

It was not stated when the teenage suspect is expected to be back in court. We will continue to monitor this story and provide updates if or when new information becomes available.

