Suspect Arrested in Months Long Ulster County Hit and Run Investigation

Over the last several months, members of the New York State Police have been investigating a hit and run incident that originally occurred towards the end of this past Summer. The months worth of investigative works now appears to have paid off, as a suspect has finally been arrested in the investigation.

Hit and Run in Ulster County

The incident in question originally occurred back on August 29, 2024 in the town of Woodstock. According to reports, at approximately 9pm, 68-year old Mark Segall was traveling south on State Route 375 in the town of Woodstock near the intersection of Maverick Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The vehicle fled the scene leaving Mr. Segall badly injured. Mr. Seagall was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where his serious injuries were attended to. At the time, he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Our original coverage of this incident can be read by accessing the link below.

Hit and Run Suspect Arrested

Flash forward to the present day and the New York State Police were finally able to issue their update on this investigation. According to the press release, on Wednesday December 18, 2024, New York State Police arrested the hit and run suspect identified as 51-year old Keith P. McNamara of Kingston.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The press release goes on to state that McNamara was the one who was driving the pick-up truck at the time Mr. Segall was struck. McNamara was charged with the following felony charges...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The penalties if convicted for these crimes range between multiple years of jail time potential for fines. It is however almost guaranteed that McNamara will serve some amount of time behind bars, as the crime of Assault in the 2nd Degree is classified as a "violent felony charge".

Get our free mobile app

In the state of New York, violent felony charges meaning a judge will be required to impose a minimum sentence. In this case, Assault in the 2nd Degree comes with a minimum 2 year sentence.

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

10 Most Stolen Cars In New York 2024 The Most Stolen Cars In New York Thanks To Tik Tik Viral Trends Gallery Credit: Matthew James