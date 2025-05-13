Dutchess County Community Aids in Apprehension of Dangerous Drug Dealer

Apprehending dangerous drug dealers is nothing new to members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, however in recent months they have handled multiple cases where they have received much needed help. That needed help has come from arguably the most important place and that is the Dutchess County community itself.

The community supplying the Drug Task Force with information has proved helpful and has indicated areas in the county that needed prioritizing.

Dangerous Drug Dealer in Northeast

The latest instance of community assistance aiding the DCDTF came just recently, where according to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the DCDTF obtained information from community members regarding "significant drug activity" in the area of Cooper Road in the Town of Northeast.

With the obtained information, DCDTF members opened an investigation which started with a request for traffic enforcement on Cooper Road and surrounding areas in order to identify the person or persons involved in the drug activity. Assistance for this was provided by the Dutchess Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau .

On Sunday May 4th, 2025, efforts paid off. On that day, Deputy Chief Dylan Merritt conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for what was called "minor traffic infractions". The driver of the pulled over vehicle was identified as 49-year old Michael Jarvis, a town of Northeast resident, whos residence is located on Cooper Road.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and in that search, law enforcement found a wealth of incriminating evidence. In total, Jarvis was found to be in possession of 150 bags of fentanyl that was packaged and ready for sale. In addition, Jarvis was also in possession of over an ounce of crack cocaine, which was also packaged and ready for sale.

Northeast Drug Dealer Arrested

Needless to say, but following the discovery, Jarvis was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Officially, Jarvis is facing two (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, intent to sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

Following his arrest, Jarvis was processed and faced arraignment at the Town of Northeast Court, where afterward he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The press release concluded with a reemphasis by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office that the DCDTF will continue to work and to prevent violent crime which is fueled by the sale of narcotics and dangerous drugs in Dutchess County.

The Drug Task Fore is also still looking for more leads and information, whether it's for this case specifically or if the community knows of another area in the county that needs their attention. The Drug Task Force confidential tip line is 845-463-6040 or they can also be contacted via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

