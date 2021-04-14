Surprising Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own in New York State

We were flabbergasted when New York State Police sent out a tweet about an illegal monkey confiscated during a recent raid. Not only did we feel sorry for the monkey, but we also wondered what exotic animals you can have as a pet in NYS.

Troopers rescued a monkey while seizing almost 60 illegally possessed firearms, cocaine, and cash from home in Austerlitz, NY, located in Columbia County. The monkey was given to the Department of Environmental Conservation, who then turned it over to a zoo to be cared for properly.

According to Spruce Pets, the monkey is a Capuchin Monkey who can live up to 45 years old and is considered the smartest New World monkey.

Capuchin Monkeys are energetic animals that require enrichment and an active lifestyle, yet often when raised by humans, they rarely get enough stimulation. They may be adorable as babies, but as they get older, they get bored easily. They usually end up as incompatible pets, rendering them difficult to care for and resulting in rescue or euthanasia. [Spruce Pets]

It's against the law to own a Capuchin Monkey in New York State. Spruce Pets says while the New York law states you cannot own any wild animal, including non-domestic felines or canines, bears, crocodiles, venomous reptiles, and primates. But here's what you can legally own as a pet in NYS.

