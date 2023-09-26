Supercut of Every Poughkeepsie Mention From TV, Film and Music

You may be surprised to learn just how many times Poughkeepsie has been featured in some of the biggest movies and TV shows of all time.

When you live in a city that has a silly name you get used to being the punchline of a joke. But when that joke is delivered by a big Hollywood star, it quickly becomes a badge of honor.

The City of Poughkeepsie has been mentioned in so many television shows and movies that it's hard to keep track. Fortunately, we've got the brains behind Poughkeepsie Pop Culture to catalog them all.

"Picking Your Feet in Poughkeepsie"

It's the most memorable quote by Gene Hackman in The French Connection. His character, Popeye Doyle, uses the phrase to confuse suspects while interrogating them. During a pivotal scene, Doyle and his partner Buddy Russo, played by Roy Scheider, get into a "good cop/bad cop" situation. While Scheider tries to calm the suspect, Gene Hackman confuses him by angrily asking about "picking your feet in Poughkeepsie".

While that one scene put Poughkeepsie on the map, there are hundreds of other sfrom hit shows like Friends, Community, Law & Order, The Sopranos, Barny Miller, Veronica Mars, Saturday Night Live and countless others

Obsessed With Poughkeepsie References

David Lumb is obsessed with Poughkeepsie. Seven generations of his family have lived in the Queen City and, although he moved from the area after college, Lumb has fond memories of growing up in the Hudson Valley during the 70s and 80s and, just like every other kid of the pre-internet generation, spent lots of time consuming pop culture.

Lumb said it was always a thrill to hear his hometown mentioned on TV and in movies and as he got older began to collect them. As he amassed a huge collection of Poughkeepsie references he thought it would be fun to share them with others, and that's when his website, Poughkeepsie Pop Culture, was born.

The website is full of references from game shows, comedy, movies and songs. One of the first ones he remembers is a mention from a 1979 episode of Fantasy Island. Since then he's collected dozens of others. The Poughkeepsie mentions keep coming, too. Lumb told us that in just the last month he's added two mentions from MInx and Riverdale.

Poughkeepsie Supercut

Lumb has painstakingly put together a video of virtually every utterance of Poughkeepsie that has been made in TV, film and music. The six-minute supercut includes some of the biggest shows and movies that you might not have realized mentioned the small Hudson Valley city.

The six-minute video shows just how much of an impact Poughkeepsie has had on pop culture.

