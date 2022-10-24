Expanded Access: SUNY Free Application Period Underway For 2023

As our bank accounts and wallets can surely attest to, expenses feel like they are at an all time high, so any opportunity to save some funds here and there is one we want to pass along. If you are knee deep in the college application process, or know someone who is, the information below may help your finances moving forward.

Apply To SUNY For Free Through October 29th

Application season is at the forefront of many local high school seniors minds, or those looking to transfer schools, and the thought of the amount of money it costs to submit your application to multiple schools is enough to make some people break into a cold sweat. SUNY is giving applicants the opportunity to save up to $250 with their 'Apply to SUNY for Free' initiative, happening right now, through October 29th.

Applicants can submit up to 5 SUNY applications without the usual fees associated with the application process. Typically, there is a $50 fee associated with each individual application submitted to a SUNY school, so if you were considering multiple SUNY applications, now would be the time to get your materials together to submit.

How To Apply With No Application Fees Through October 29th

If you weren't already aware, the SUNY system that stretches across New York State is comprised of 64 colleges in total, find the complete list here.There are a few different ways to apply to any of the SUNYs, one of which is the 'Common App' where you apply individually, campus by campus. On each individual application, there should be a comment indicating that it is 'free application week' that you'll need to check to make sure that SUNY takes care of the application fee for you.

If applying through the common application, you can check that box for up to five different SUNY schools.

There's also the ApplySUNY site where you can simultaneously apply to multiple SUNY campuses at once, with all required application materials hosted in one place. Once you get to the payment page of the application process, your first five campus application fees will be waived.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King shared the following message with regard to the two week free application period:

There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and College Application Month is the perfect opportunity for high school seniors to find their perfect SUNY match. By waiving the application fee for two weeks, SUNY is sending a message to all prospective students that you belong here.

If you're a little overwhelmed with the different application types (and it is completely natural to feel that way during the college application process) there are great resources and FAQ information here.

