Sunday Funday Dog Walk in Walden

Have you been thinking about adopting a dog? Maybe you’re still not sure if you’re ready for the commitment. Maybe you’d like to take a “test drive”. If you’re in the Orange County area, you might want to join in for the Humane Society of Walden’s Sunday Funday Dog Walk this Sunday from 9:30AM - 12PM.

This is a great opportunity for you to bond with a shelter dog, and it’s so good for the dogs. Here’s how it works. Meet at the shelter at 2489 Albany Post Road in Walden at 9:30AM on Sundays to be matched with the perfect pup. Walking guidelines will be discussed. The Humane Society will transport the dogs in their van or you can use your car. You will usually be back at the shelter by noon.

The walks give the dog a much-needed break from the shelter environment, and the dogs return to the shelter happy, tired, and ready to relax. The walks also provide the dogs an opportunity to socialize with strangers, make a good impression, and maybe even find a forever home. Plus, the dogs get exposure to other dogs in the park and can practice and show off their good manners.

These outings are an excellent source of exercise and the best gift you can give to these pups, short of adopting one. And you may end up doing just that. This program is separate from volunteering at the shelter. If you’d like to volunteer at the facility or off site events you must complete an orientation. Masks and social distancing are required for Sunday Funday Dog Walks. For all the information, visit the event facebook page or the Humane Society of Walden’s website.