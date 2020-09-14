Fallin’ for Rescue Fundraiser for Pets Alive

Pets Alive is one of the favorite charitable organizations of The Boris and Robyn Show. They are a no-kill shelter in Middletown, and just like so many charitable organizations, Pets Alive has had a rough time with fundraising for 2020. But you can help by being part of their October virtual and in person fundraiser.

Pets Alive is hosting the first-ever Fallin' for Rescue Baskets Fundraiser Oct. 3 and 4. They will have dozens of baskets and more to raffle off, and all proceeds will benefit the animals at Pets Alive. This is a rain or shine event and is both a virtual and in-person event in the tent at Pets Alive on Derby Road in Middletown.

To allow for social distancing, they will limit the number of people in the event tent at any given time. The event is scheduled over the course of two days. You can register to attend during an available one-hour time slot on either day. There will be no walk-ins, and you must pre-register by Sept. 30.

If you prefer to attend virtually, they also have a virtual option whereby you can peruse the forthcoming photo album of the items. Once you register, they’ll contact you with information about how to get them your selections and how you can pay for the raffle tickets.

For all the information, including a link to the photo album and registration, or to find out how to make a donation, visit the event facebook page.