The annual 3-day festival features Greek food, beer, wine, music and more.

We always look forward to the Greek festival time in the Hudson Valley. Greek Festivals celebrate Greek culture and are presented by many ethnic Greek American communities and organizations in the United States, particularly Greek Orthodox churches. Attendees can sample Greek cuisine, music, and dance at the events that are often fundraisers for Orthodox churches of the Greek Archdiocese.

I love a good gyro, and always look forward to attending area Greek festivals and having a delicious gyro!

When and Where is Summer Greek Fest 2023?

Summer Greek Fest 2023 will take place at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 19 Fullerton Ave in Newburgh, NY June 9, 10 and 11. St. Nicholas, the first Greek Orthodox Church in Newburgh was established with the arrival of the first Greek immigrants in Newburgh in 1924 at 27 Chambers Street.

The current church building at the corner of Fullerton Ave and Van Ness St was acquired in 1934. In addition to communicants from the great Newburgh area, the church also served those traveling from Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster Counties for many years until churches were established in Middletown, Kingston and West Nyack. Families from Dutchess County joined the St. Nicholas community with the construction of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the 1960s.

Summer Greek Fest will feature traditional Greek food, beer and wine, and pastries. Greek music and dancing, a Greek coffee shop, handcrafts and raffles. Admission to the festival is free and hours are Friday, June 9 (4pm-9pm), Saturday, June 10 (11am-9pm) and Sunday, June 11 (11am-6pm).