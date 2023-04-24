Rare Tornado Confirmed to Have Touched Down in Sullivan County

Crazy weather hit the Hudson Valley over the weekend and residents in Sullivan County were right in the middle of it.

It's pretty rare to hear that a tornado touched down in New York State and it's definitely not something you hear everyday. The month of April has brought some crazy weather to the area, we had summer like temperatures (which I loved), but then sadly it got pretty cold again. Over the past weekend we got hit with a ton of rain and some thunderstorms and.... a TORNADO touched down in the Hudson Valley.

According to Hudson Valley Weather, it was confirmed that a tornado touched down in Sullivan County, it touched down north of Jeffersonville, along Callicoon Center Road and then moved north. The tornado eventually passed through Roscoe and it lifted as it moved into Rockland, NY.



We were able to get some photos and it's crazy how much damage there was in a short amount of time. Ever seen the movie Twister? It looks like these pictures in Callicoon Center could be in the movie.

PHOTOS: Tornado destruction in Sullivan County, NY:

It must have been so scary for those who were in the area.

Look at all the trees that were destroyed at Apple Farm Pond, how awful...

More information on what happened is expected to come out and we will keel you posted on it. A big thank you to Sullivan County Emergency Management, firefighters, police and the Sullivan County residents who stayed calm and helped those in need.

How about we talk about something more positive, here are ways to help your neighbors and little free libraries in the area:

