Sullivan County Sheriff’s Arrest Swan Lake Chicken Thief

I have a feeling that this story may inspire a few new variations of "why'd the chicken cross the road" jokes. Here's what I mean by that; this past Friday members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office had themselves an odd start to their day.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday morning Sullivan County Sheriff's were alerted to and responded to a call of a burglary at the Satmar Boys camp located on Briscoe Road in Swan Lake where Stevensville Hotel used to reside. What was stolen from the camp though was definitely something unexpected.

Paula Bronstein, Getty Images Paula Bronstein, Getty Images loading...

Swan Lake Chicken Theft Details

When sheriff's arrived on the scene of the incident they immediately began to cipher through security camera footage from the event. The security camera footage revealed that at approximately 4:30am, a male suspect entered the building, made his way to the kitchen and stole a box of frozen chicken that had been left out to thaw. Following taking the chicken, the thief also took a pair of car keys and left the premises in a 2020 Honda Odyssey.

Photo by Bastian Pudill on Unsplash Photo by Bastian Pudill on Unsplash loading...

Later on in the day while on patrol, sheriff's deputies spotted a man who did in fact match the description of the chicken thief. An investigation would be conducted where it was eventually discovered that the man who deputies spotted was in fact the same person who was caught on video stealing the chicken.

Sheriff's arrested the perpetrator and identified him as 58 year old Jimmy Pagan of Swan Lake. Following the arrest, deputies were also able to track down the stolen Odyssey which had been left abandoned in a field 13 miles away. The vehicles license plates had been removed but on the brightside, deputies were also able to recover the stolen chicken which was at the suspects residence.

FILE PHOTO: Honda Recalls Over 470,000 Vehicles For Braking Issues Getty Images loading...

What Kind Of Charges are there for Stealing Chicken?

So you may wonder what kind of charges can you get for stealing frozen chicken? For the record, that's a legitimate question not just because of what I named this section of the story. Anyway, the answer to the question is that Mr. Pagan is most definitely facing some serious charges.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Department-Press Release Sullivan County Sheriff's Department-Press Release loading...

Pagan currently is facing three charges against him for this incident. The charges include two felony charges for burglary and grand larceny as well a misdemeanor charge for petit larceny. Pagan following the arrest was arraigned in the Town of Neversink court and was subsequently sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of his $40,000 bail. Pagan is scheduled to be back in court on July 25,2023.

Grant Durr for Unsplash Grant Durr for Unsplash loading...

Be Your Own Landlord in This 13 Bedroom Building in Sullivan County

The Hudson Valley's Favorite Backyard BBQ Meals and Drinks What is the backyard BBQ meal or drink that gets your tastebuds going every summer?