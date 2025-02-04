Local Sheriff Calls Out New York Bail Reform After Tragic Animal Cruelty Case

More information has been released following the discovery of an emaciated, deceased dog in Sullivan County.

The tragic case has spurred Sullivan County's Sheriff to address concerns with New York State's current bail reform laws.

Deceased Dog Discovered in Sullivan County

On Saturday, February 1, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking photo of a deceased pit bull terrier that was discovered inside a home near the Village of Monticello.

The post encouraged anyone with information about the dog to step forward in order to help figure out the circumstances of the dog's death and locate the dog's owner. Over 100 people flooded the comments section of the post condemning the owner of the dog and sending prayers.

Days later on Tuesday, February 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office released new developments and details about this tragic incident.

Owner Located in Deceased Sullivan County Dog Case

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office first shared more details about the discovery of the dog. They write that the discovery was made at an abandoned residence near the Village of Monticello around 6:00 PM on January 30.

They continued with some disturbing details writing, "Deputies found an emaciated brindle color female Pit Bull Terrier frozen to death."

On Monday, February 3rd, a 36-year-old male Monticello resident known as Ronnie Morris was arrested by Sullivan County Sheriff Deputies after Morris admitted to owning the dog. According to the press release, Morris had stopped caring for the dog, known as Nala, in December.

Sullivan County Sheriff Address New York's Bail Reform

The press release goes on to share that while the 36-year-old was arrested and charged with Aggravated Cruelty and Abandonment of Animals, he was swiftly arraigned and, "released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date."

Get our free mobile app

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff used this case as an example of why he is supporting the proposal to increase the severity of animal cruelty offenses.

A bill recently introduced by New York State Senator Peter Oberacker is specifically aimed at allowing bail to be set for offenders charged with aggravated animal cruelty in New York.

The justification for the bill reads,

"Aggravated animal cruelty to animals, commonly known as animal cruelty, is a heinous crime against an innocent creature that is unlikely or unable to defend itself."

The bill is still very new and is currently being reviewed by the Committee Senate. Sullivan County Sheriff Schiff showed his support for the bill by ending this latest press release with this sentiment,

"The public needs to contact their senator and assembly person and express their dissatisfaction with the current system."

18 New Laws In New York For 2025 New laws in New York for 2025 introduce reforms in healthcare, workplace rights, and consumer protections. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor