Sullivan County DMV No Longer Offering Drop Boxes

The Sullivan County DMV is no longer offering drop boxes for transactions.

The drop boxes played an important role during the pandemic, but now the DMV in Sullivan County will be processing transactions by appointment only. If individuals are renewing licenses or registrations, those items can be mailed directly to the Sullivan County DMV, located at 100 North Street, Monticello.

Plate surrenders need to be completed by appointment. Dealers can continue to leave transactions at the Sheriff's desk in the Government Center's lobby.

Sullivan County Clerk Russell Reeves, who oversees the local DMV office said:

While the boxes played an integral part in helping the public during the height of the COVID pandemic, it is now prudent to have all transactions done with a scheduled appointment. The Sullivan County DMV office has not stopped and will not stop helping the public. We have been working hard to continue to serve the constituents of Sullivan County, and this new change will prevent delays in transactions due to errors and omissions, which can be more readily addressed with in-person communication. The County retains 12.7% of all revenue from transactions performed in our office. Hopefully, in the very near future, we will be able to reactivate our mobile DMV unit to increase the ease of access to our residents. The DMV is still in the process of getting all County constituents’ lapsed licenses and registrations renewed due to the three-month COVID closure, but we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Appointments for the DMV can be made by visiting the Sullivan County DMV website, and clicking "Schedule DMV Appointment". Following that, you will be shown options for transaction types and given an appointment.

The hours for appointments are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:14 p.m. every weekday.