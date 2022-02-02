When local Hudson Valley residents are hiking and they find weird things, they usually take a picture and I'm glad they shared them with us. Here are 11 of the strangest photos that we have seen.

We live in the Hudson Valley and we have a reputation of being the UFO capital of the East Coast. It could be possible. There are a lot of sightings reported. If you look up in the sky, maybe you will see one. What about the woods. Some bigfoot hunters speculate the sasquatch could even be living in the area.

There are so many places to hike and explore in the Hudson Valley region. With so many places at our disposal, the odds are pretty good that we'll come across some spectacular things that are worthy of sharing on Instagram. I'm not talking about the beautiful view of Beacon and Newburgh from the top of Mount Beacon or a beautiful sunset while you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson.

I'm talking about things that are far more bizarre. Bizarre and even unexplainable. Things that may require some investigating from Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. If they reboot The X-Files series again, I think it is safe to say that Mulder and Scully have a few mysteries to look into around here.

From weird deer-wolf creatures, swamp monsters to plane wreckage here are 11 of the strangest things that people have taken pictures of while hiking on a trail here in the Hudson Valley region of New York.

The Hudson Valley's 11 Strangest Things Found While Hiking

