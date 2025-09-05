The week ended on a warmer note, with higher humidity and the chance for rain returning. The fall-like weather that started the week has given way to more normal temperatures for ealry September, and forecasters say that severe weather could impact the area by this weekend.

The National Weather Service says that surveyors will look at an area to determine if a previous tornado touched down Thursday evening.

See Also: What Are the Strongest Tornadoes to Ever Hit New York State?

WKTV had reported that a brief tornado may have touched down in the town of Ava in Oneida County Thursday evening. Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas says that there was rotation picked up by radar, and that wind damage was reported in the area where the storms hit.

Severe Weather & Isolated Tornadoes Possible For New York's Hudson Valley

NBC NY News says that a cold front all move through the area Saturday afternoon and early evening, bringing the possibility of severe storms. This could bring "flash flooding, damaging winds and hail, as well as isolated tornadoes, especially in the lower Hudson Valley", says NBC.

The National Weather Service says that there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday, with locally damaging wind gusts which could lead to downed trees & power lines. Large hail and isolated tornadoes could be possible.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).