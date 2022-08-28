Stewart’s New Milk Flavor is Turning Heads

If you live in Upstate New York then you know all about Stewart's Shops. They may be known best for their delicious ice cream and milk made by New York farmers. You can't go wrong with any of their dairy products.

Stewart's Shops is well known for shaking things up in the milk aisle. A few months ago they introduced a maple syrup flavored milk and in March they unveiled a mint shake for St. Patrick's Day.

In the late summer and early fall, the Hudson Valley becomes one of the most popular spots in the state to get some delicious apples.

Most people like to eat apples right from the tree, bake them in pastries, mash them into sauce or turn them into delicious cider. One thing you may not associate apples with is milk but your local Stewart's Shops is looking to change all of that this summer.

Stewart's Shops New Milk Flavor

The new milk flavor at Stewart's Shops has a lot of people asking questions. It's caramel apple flavored.

I Have to admit I thought this was an early April Fool's joke at first but this is absolutely real and it is available at Stewart's Shops right now.

